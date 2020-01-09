Do your kids know how to call 911? Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office teaches kids with special program

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.-- It's a skill set that the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department says you're never too young to learn, how to dial 911.

First graders at Trails West Elementary in Arapahoe county learned how to contact first responders in case something goes wrong.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's office 911 education program started in 2012, this is the first time they are educating kids in the schools.

" We want to make sure the kids know they can call 911 if they need to if there is an emergency, they can call us." said Nate Treusch, Communications Supervisor at the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department.

