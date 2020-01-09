Denver renter: Apartment maintenance worker broke in, stole $1,600 cash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - A Denver couple is furious after they say an apartment complex maintenance worker used an electronic key fob to break into their home and steal more than $1,000 in cash.

Douglas Stiff and his girlfriend Sabrina Morse have lived at Post River North for almost a year.

They told FOX31 they noticed $1,600 was missing from a drawer in their nightstand on New Year's Day.

"There were no signs of forced entry and we were extremely concerned," Stiff said.

"My first reaction was to think it (the money) could’ve gotten legs, but it didn’t," Morse said.

So they filed a police report and alerted the apartment complex management.

Apartments at Post River North don't have traditional keys. Instead, they use electronic key fobs.

Stiff said a few days after he told managers what happened, they admitted to him that a maintenance worker illegally entered his apartment at least three times.

According to Stiff, Post River North managers said at first the worker denied it, then confessed to the crime and returned the cash.

That was on a Friday, but Stiff said he wasn't told about the confession and didn't get his money returned until the following Monday.

"We couldn’t figure out why they had waited three days to tell us this," Stiff told FOX31.

Post River North wouldn't tell FOX31 either or confirm any details of the story. But they did release a statement:

"We are working with the police department. We’ve shared information with them about the incident. The associate involved is no longer with Post River North."

Denver police would not confirm any details of the case, but said they are investigating.

"I was really upset and frustrated," Morse said. "Our safety was hindered. We both no longer felt safe in our own apartment."

The two are now concerned other tenants at Post River North might have had money or others things stolen and not realize it.

They're planning to move soon.