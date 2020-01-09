Denver FD: Home heavily damaged after fire in Baker neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department says a home in the Baker neighborhood was heavily damaged in a fire Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. in the 400 block of North Cherokee Street.

DFD says one male occupant of the home was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to the fire department, the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor.

DFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

