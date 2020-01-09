Colorado Hip-Hop and Rapper Ramond Collaborates with new Animation Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ramond is a hip-hop artist and rapper born and raised in Aurora, Co and a graduate of both Rangeview High School and Colorado State University.

Within the last 16-months, Ramond released his first full-lenght studio album "seeds"collaborated on a single "complicated"which was produced by two-time grammy winner Jon-John Robinson, Executive produced an EP for Denver's annual Juneteenth celebration and his song "Gladiators" played during player warm-ups at the Broncos/Raiders game.

Recently he was hand selected by Black Sands Entertainment based in New York to executive Produce an official 13-track soundtrack to accompany the newly -released Black Sands animated DVD.

Today, Ramond joins us in studio to share his journey.