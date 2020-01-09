× City building official used position to benefit personal business, ethics board rules

DENVER — Denver’s Board of Ethics determined that the city’s top building official used his position to benefit his home-building business, Hip Homes LLC.

The board ruled Wednesday that Scott Prisco violated rules regarding conflicts of interest, using city resources for outside employment and using a public office for private gain — despite the fact that the board told him in 2018 specifically how he could avoid violating the rules.

Prisco still works for the city and did not respond to an email Wednesday afternoon. His annually salary is $185,071, according to a city spokeswoman, who said Prisco was hired for his current role in 2015.

In communication with city staff, Prisco has described his business Hip Homes as a “pre-manufactured home building company, that designs and builds homes as a kit of parts, where some work is completed in a factory and some work is completed in the field.”

Prisco contacted the ethics board in 2018, asking for an advisory opinion regarding whether his work with Hip Homes would constitute an ethical violation. The board suggested he take several steps, including not mentioning his employment with the city when advertising Hip Homes, not using any city resources such as computers or on-the-job time, and having nothing to do with permitting or inspection work for the company’s customers.

