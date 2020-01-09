× Aspen won’t sell affordable housing complexes

ASPEN, Colo. — City officials in Aspen have declined an offer from an Indiana-based company interested in buying multiple affordable housing complexes in the city.

The Aspen Times reports that RealAmerica Companies approached the city of Aspen and the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority in August asking if they were interested in selling three properties.

RealAmerica officials say they were hoping to purchase the properties to upgrade the buildings, maintain and manage them.

City officials say selling those city-owned properties would likely require a public vote.

Company executives say city officials notified them more than a month ago that they were not interested in a deal.