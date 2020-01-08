Victim identified in Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. — David Guerrero Rodriguez, 33, has been identified as the victim in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Havana Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers responded to an alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street on a report of a person suffering from a head injury.

When officers arrived, they found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.