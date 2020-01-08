Victim identified in Aurora homicide

Posted 2:48 pm, January 8, 2020, by

AURORA, Colo. — David Guerrero Rodriguez, 33, has been identified as the victim in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 3 in the 1400 block of Havana Street.

According to the Aurora Police Department, about 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 3, officers responded to an alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street on a report of a person suffering from a head injury.

When officers arrived, they found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

APD’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.