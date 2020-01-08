Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all seen the images on the news after a school shooting but rarely do we hear about what happens to the victims in the aftermath of the tragedy. A retired Colorado teacher is on a mission to change that with a newly founded non-profit that will provide immediate and long term support for teachers, students and families of a school shooting anywhere in the country. It's called Teachers Rising Up. For more information go to TeachersRisingUp.org