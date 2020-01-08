We've all seen the images on the news after a school shooting but rarely do we hear about what happens to the victims in the aftermath of the tragedy. A retired Colorado teacher is on a mission to change that with a newly founded non-profit that will provide immediate and long term support for teachers, students and families of a school shooting anywhere in the country. It's called Teachers Rising Up. For more information go to TeachersRisingUp.orgAlertMe
Teachers Rising Up
-
Kendrick Castillo’s parents file claim against STEM School, Douglas County School District
-
Student, officer injured in another Wisconsin high school shooting
-
Colorado School Safety Committee recommends new law to keep students safe
-
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self
-
Some teachers in Florida can begin carrying guns inside classrooms
-
-
Negotiations continue in Park County RE-2 teacher strike
-
Students with Special Needs at Tennessee Pizza Hut allegedly told to hurry up for ‘regular people’
-
Negotiations to resume as Park County teachers strike drags on
-
Legendary Denver teacher Marie L. Greenwood remembered by son, community
-
Kaiser Permanente Colorado Teaming Up with Schools to Raise Mental Health Awareness
-
-
Substitute teacher tells Utah boy about to be adopted by 2 dads that ‘homosexuality is wrong’
-
School shooters showed warning signs, says Secret Service study
-
Chicago teachers may test unions’ ‘social justice’ strategy