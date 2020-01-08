× Suspect identified in stabbing death of 15-year-old in southwest Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department has identified a suspect in last week’s stabbing death of a 15-year-old in southwest Denver.

DPD says Elijah Martinez, 18, is wanted for first-degree murder. He is at large.

Wayli Alvarado-Gonzalez died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at South Sheridan Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue in the morning of Jan. 1.

Police say they identified Martinez as a suspect following tips from the public after FOX31 published a story asking people to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with information.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered.