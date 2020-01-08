Squirrels cost Windsor man $700 in car repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. --A Windsor man is out hundreds of dollars after squirrels broke into his car three times in a matter of weeks. Each time, the squirrels chewed through wires that left him unable to drive his Jeep.

Gary Seago says he first noticed the problem toward the end of November.

"I started it up and it was going 'chug, chug, chug' and I thought something's wrong," said Seago.

Seago took his car to the shop and learned a fuel injector plug was chewed in half. Mechanics told him the culprit was likely a squirrel. Many tubes and wires in vehicles are soy-based, which can attract rodents.

The squirrels didn't stop there. The following morning, Seago says the exact same part was once again chewed. And weeks later, they were able to destroy an even more expensive part under the hood.

"It's like they weren't going to stop doing it. They were going to continue to try to make a home of my Jeep," said Seago.

Seago has had to find a way to fund the squirrels' expensive habit. The repairs have totaled roughly $700. Living on a fixed income and without full car insurance, Seago says he can't afford another repair.

"I have doctor's appointments and things I need to go to and I can't be without transportation," said Seago.

He has tried a number of tactics to keep the rodents away. Seago placed moth balls under the hood and also installed a device that uses high-pitched noise and strobe lights to keep them away. He says the deterrents seem to be working, but worries they won't fix the problem permanently. Seago says his neighbor is also experiencing a similar problem.

"It isn't like they're going to do it once and you get your car fixed and everything is OK. Obviously, they continue to get into wherever they can and be destructive," said Seago.

Rachel Skytta wrote this report.