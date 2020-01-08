× Pack of gray wolves may be living in Northwest Colorado after eyewitness accounts, scavenged elk carcass found

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo.– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s a strong possibility that a pack of gray wolves may be living in northwest Colorado.

Wildlife officials say a scavenged elk carcass was found near Irish Canyon last week, which is only a few miles away from the location where six large wolves were spotted in October.

CPW said the eyewitness and his hunting partner saw the wolves near the Wyoming and Utah borders. One of the party caught two of the six animals on video.

“The sighting marks the first time in recent history CPW has received a report of multiple wolves traveling together,” said CPW Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke. “In addition, in the days prior, the eyewitness says he heard distinct howls coming from different animals. In my opinion, this is a very credible report.”

CPW said it investigated after learning about the scavenged elk carcass and officers found several large canid tracks.

According to CPW wildlife managers, the tracks were consistent with those made by wolves. They also say the condition of the carcass was consistent with known wolf predation.

“We will not take direct action and we want to remind the public that wolves are federally endangered species and fall under the jurisdiction of the US Fish and Wildlife Service. As wolves move into the state on their own, we will work with our federal partners to manage the species,” he said.

If you see or hear wolves or find activity of wolves, contact CPW immediately. The Wolf Sighting Form can be found on the CPW website.