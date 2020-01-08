Owner of Denver’s oldest bike shop unloads property ahead of expected business sale

Alan Fine (far left) opened Turin Bicycles in 1971. He plans to sell the business to longtime employees Dave Wileden (center) and Mike Stejskal (right). Credit: BusinessDen

DENVER — Alan Fine opened his bike shop time for the 1970s bicycle boom, when 10-speeds were the hot commodity.

He served customers during the ’80s, when mountain bikes became a thing. He sold road bikes in the early 2000s, when everyone wanted to be Lance Armstrong. He made it through the recession, only to find himself facing the rise of e-commerce.

Now, the 71-year-old owner of Turin Bicycles — founded in 1971, and at its current location since 1991 — is “ready to retire.” On Tuesday, he carried out the first of two steps to make that happen.

“I was anxious to preserve the legacy of the store,” Fine told a reporter Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the oldest bike shop in Denver, and I take some pride in that.”

On Tuesday, Fine sold the building the store occupies at 700 Lincoln St. for $2.6 million to Denver-based St. Charles Town Co. He expects to sell the business itself to two longtime managers, Mike Stejskal and Dave Wileden, this spring.

