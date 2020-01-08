Old House Vintage Market

If you get inspired by shows like Fixer Upper and magazines like Country Living, there's a shopping event you don't want to miss! The Old House Vintage Market is making its way to Loveland this weekend. You can find on trend antique, vintage, upcycle and handmade products that are one-of-a-kind! Go to OldHouseVintageMarket.com

