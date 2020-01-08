Officials: No known threat to Colorado amid Iran tensions, but if you see something, say something

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – The tension with Iran has many Coloradans worried about terrorism. State officials say there is no known threat to Colorado at this time, but their overall message remains the same: if you see something, say something.

Kevin McElyea is the director of the Colorado Information Analysis Center (CIAC). He says the office in Lakewood is staffed 24/7 to handle all the tips that come in.

“Daily we can get information that is very concerning. And we certainly welcome that information so that we can provide it out to our local law enforcement to respond,” McElyea said.

The Department of Homeland Security wants people to recognize the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity.

Those signs include when someone makes a threat, if they are conducting surveillance, if they steal a uniform or badge, or if unauthorized people are in restricted areas.

“If you have customers that are at large box stores and you see an unusual purchase of fertilizer, or ignition devices, or some sort of liquid fuels, certainly those are things we would be interested in knowing about,” McElyea said.

But small tips can be just as meaningful. Call 911 if you have an emergency. But if you’d like to report suspicious activity, go to CIAC's website.

You can submit a suspicious activity report. You can also upload pictures or video, and you can do it anonymously.