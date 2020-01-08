× National Western Stock Show parade to cause street closures, RTD disruptions Thursday

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show parade will lead to street closures and RTD disruptions in and around downtown Thursday.

The parade begins at noon outside Union Station (Wynkoop and 17th streets). The route proceeds in a straight line southeast down 17th before concluding at Tremont Place, just short of Broadway.

Once the parade ends, participants will take Tremont to 15th to Wynkoop to return to the staging area at Union Station.

The following map outlines planned street closures:

The RTD bus routes below will be affected by the parade:

0 – board northbound 0 on 15th & Cleveland / southbound on Broadway & Colfax

1 – board eastbound 1 on Champa & 13th / westbound on Blake & 14th

6 – board eastbound 6 on Colfax & Lincoln

8 – board southbound 8 on Broadway & Glenarm

9 – board eastbound 9 on 15th & Curtis / westbound on Broadway & Colfax

10 – board eastbound 10 on Broadway & Colfax

15 – board eastbound 15 on Colfax & Lincoln / westbound on 15th & Curtis

15L – board eastbound 15L on Colfax & Lincoln

19 – board southbound 19 on Wewatta & 16th

20 – board eastbound 20 on 17th & Logan or Union Station Gate B6

28 – board eastbound 28 on 19th & Broadway / westbound on 15th & Champa

32 – board eastbound 32 on 19th & Broadway / westbound on 15th & Champa

38 – board eastbound 38 on Larimer & 20th / westbound on Lawrence & 18th

43 – board eastbound 43 on 11th & Larimer / westbound on 15th & Stout

44 – board eastbound 44 on Stout & 19th / westbound on 15th & Stout

52 – board eastbound 52 on Broadway & Colfax / westbound on 15th & Champa

Services will resume as the parade clears, RTD said.

Thirty longhorn cattle will walk down the parade route.

“Kids, families, business men and women get to step back in time and see a true western cattle drive with horses, cowboys, cowgirls, tractors, marching bands and floats,” the stock show said on its website.

Jake Jabs, the president and CEO of American Furniture Warehouse, is the parade’s grand marshal this year.