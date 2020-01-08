Mountain snow, seasonal temperatures Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will move into the mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening and will stay into Thursday and part of Friday.

Denver and the Front Range only have a small chance to see a few showers late Thursday night and into Friday but most places will stay dry.

High temperatures will make it to the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. Areas that do see an isolated snow shower late Thursday or Friday will see little to no accumulation on the Front Range. A dusting is possible along the Palmer Divide.

The best chances for snow will stay in the mountains and on the eastern Plains. The Plains will see snow showers on Friday. Snowfall totals will range from 1 to 5 inches in the mountains with 1 to 3 inches on the Plains.

Drier weather will move in for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the mid- to low 40s.

