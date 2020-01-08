× Man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death at their Lakewood home.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Derossett, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Kelli Jackson.

On Jan. 1, Lakewood police were called to 2535 S. Cody Way on a report of menacing. When officers arrived, they found Jackson on the floor with multiple stab wounds.

Jackson died before she could be taken to a hospital, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said Derossett told police Jackson was his girlfriend and that he had moved in with her seven months earlier.

Derossett is being held at the Jefferson County jail without bond. His next court date — a motions hearing — is scheduled for Jan. 24.