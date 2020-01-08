JeffCo Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in identifying police impersonator

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect who impersonated a police officer on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect flashed a fake badge and motioned for a victim to pull over.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair. He is between 5’8″ and 5’9″.

The sheriff’s office also says that the suspect drives a full-size silver truck.

Any person with information on this suspect is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.