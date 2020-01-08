× In-N-Out planning Lakewood location near Belmar

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — California-based In-N-Out Burger is planning to build a location in Lakewood near Belmar.

Paperwork filed with the city indicates the chain hopes to build a restaurant at 150 S. Wadsworth Blvd., which is just north of Wadsworth’s intersection with West Alameda Avenue.

The city confirmed Wednesday that its staff is in the process of providing comments to In-N-Out about the proposal. It also said the company is working with the city on its plan for the restaurant.

The Lakewood location is the third proposed in metro Denver and the fifth proposed in Colorado.

Currently, In-N-Outs are also planned for: Aurora, Lone Tree, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

It is unknown when the Lakewood restaurant would open.

In-N-Out started in Baldwin Park, California, in 1948 and currently has nearly 350 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon.