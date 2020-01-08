× Deputies search for suspect who held woman at gunpoint, stole her SUV in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after an armed carjacking Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says a woman was parked in an apartment complex at 91000 East Florida Avenue around 9 p.m. when a suspect held her at gunpoint and stole her gray Nissan Xterra.

Police have not released a license plate number.

If you have any information, please contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.