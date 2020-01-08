× Deer of a lifetime; Kansas bowhunter harvests one of the largest non-typical bucks in the world

KANSAS– A Kansas bowhunter may have just harvested one of the largest non-typical whitetail bucks in the world.

Brian Butcher, 38, shot the deer with a bow and arrow from a treestand at 25 yards in Chase County in October, according to Kansas wildlife officials.

“I had the most opposite feeling of ‘ground shrinkage’ possible,” Butcher said of the big whitetail with 67 scorable points. “I was in complete shock.”

Butcher’s deer earned an unofficial net non-typical score of 321 3/8 inches. It will be verified at Boon and Crockett Club’s next awards ceremony in 2022.

If it stands, Butcher’s buck will rank fourth in the world of non-typical whitetails. Boone and Crockett’s top two non-typical whitetails were found dead in Missouri and Ohio and scored 333 7/8 inches and 328 2/8 inches, respectively, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

The largest hunter-harvested non-typical whitetail was taken by bowhunter Luke Brewster in Illinois in 2018 and scored 327 7/8 inches, said KDWPT.