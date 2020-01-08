× Colorado artist chosen to build 2020 Temple at Burning Man

BOULDER — One of the two lead artists selected to build the 2020 Temple at Burning Man this year is from Colorado.



According to Burning Man Arts, Laurence “Renzo” Verbeck of Boulder and his co-lead, Sylvia Adrienne Lise, were chosen based off the geometry and design of their submission.

The pair’s submission is called, “Empyrean”.

Verbeck is known in Boulder County as a skilled architect, sculptor and designer. He owns “Verbeck Design Studios” in Boulder.

According to his biography, Verbeck graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Each year, artists from all over the world submit their temple ideas to the Burning Man Arts organization with hopes of being selected.

“The creation of art, whether a large structure like Empyrean or molding a handful of clay, is a deeply fulfilling process,” Renzo said in the Burning Man Journal. “It’s a lifelong calling without a name or voice. The energy, drive and cooperative creative spirit that envelopes collaborative creation, like a Temple build, inspired me to submit a Temple design for 2020 and lead people to the height of their individual and group potential.”

Verbeck worked on last year’s Burning Man Temple, “The Temple of Direction”.

Burning Man is a community-driven arts and culture gathering held in the northern Nevada desert each Summer.

The temple is one of the largest art pieces created at Burning Man. People tend to place memories, reminders and thoughts inside the temple, before it is burned on the final night of Burning Man.