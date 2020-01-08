City of Loveland is Filled with Love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year kicks off the 74th annual Valentine's re-mailing program, the largest program of its kind. The program has a group of 50 volunteers hand-stamps the cachet and cancellation on each of approximately 120,000 valentines mailed through Loveland.

To get this special cachet message and the special 2020 postmark, send your pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentines in an enclosed, larger 1st Class envelope. Then send this envelope to Postmaster - Attention Valentines, 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998.

All international mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 1, all U.S. mail must be received by Feb. 7th and all Colorado mail must be received by Feb. 10th to ensure delivery by Valentine's Day. Colorado residents can drop off their valentines at the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, 5400 Stone Creek Circle, Loveland, Co 80538 or at either Loveland post office by Feb. 8th

There is more to the City of Loveland during this sweetheart month. Come join the city's Sweetheart Festival taking place over Valentine's Day weekend.

What: Sweetheart Festival

When (day and time): February 14th – 15th

Where: Loveland Downtown District

Cost: Free