Forecast: 60 degrees today; Mountain snow arrives Thursday and Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- High temperatures surge to nearly 60 degrees today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Downslope winds turn breezy this afternoon at 15-30 mph.

Many western suburbs will hit 60-65.

The mountains stay dry today with highs in the 20s and 30s. Light snow develops tonight.

A storm system rolls into the mountains tonight through Friday. The track of the low pressure is not conducive for heavy snow. 2-6 inches of total mountain snow over 60 hours.

Most of the snow misses the Front Range except for a small chance on Friday morning.

Temperatures fall on Thursday and Friday statewide. Front Range highs fall into the 40s Thursday and 30s on Friday.

Saturday looks dry.

Another storm system arrives late Saturday in the Mountains with snow. Snow continues on Sunday and ends on Monday. Another 2-6 inches of snow accumulation.

We are forecasting a slight chance for a snow shower in Denver on Sunday. Colder highs in the 30s.

30s and dry on Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.