COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A female victim was carjacked at gunpoint by three young adults in the area of East Kiowa Street and North Logan Avenue on Tuesday.

The victim was not physically harmed, according to police.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 red Honda CRV with Colorado license plate number CXZ947.

According to Aurora police, this case is connected to the officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. Minor injuries were reported.