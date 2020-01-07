× Victims ‘pistol whipped’ in Adams County home invasion

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo.– The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion that happened Monday night.

Deputies responded to a home in the 4500 Block of 89th Way around 8:56 p.m. for a robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says they found two adult victims in the home. The victims said three armed, masked men came into the home through an open garage door and demanded money. The victims were “pistol whipped”, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If you have any information about the home invasion, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.