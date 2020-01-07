Single-vehicle rollover accident leaves one dead

Posted 11:04 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 11:07AM, January 7, 2020

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning at 3:15 a.m., according to Aurora police.

The driver was traveling westbound on East Calhoun Avenue in a four door sedan, and failed to stop at a stop sign at a T-intersection.

The vehicle then struck large boulders on the west side of South Ider Street and rolled over, according to police.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating this incident.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.