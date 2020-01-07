Single-vehicle rollover accident leaves one dead

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning at 3:15 a.m., according to Aurora police.

The driver was traveling westbound on East Calhoun Avenue in a four door sedan, and failed to stop at a stop sign at a T-intersection.

The vehicle then struck large boulders on the west side of South Ider Street and rolled over, according to police.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The name of the driver has not been released.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating this incident.