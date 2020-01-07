The Dawn Wall Film with Tommy Caldwell

Posted 11:12 am, January 7, 2020
In January 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb the Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000-foot-high rock face in Yosemite National Park.

The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. But for Caldwell, the Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has the Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits that's there for a limited time.  The cost is included with general admission.

