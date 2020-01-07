The Dawn Wall Film with Tommy Caldwell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In January 2015, American rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson captivated the world with their effort to climb the Dawn Wall, a seemingly impossible 3,000-foot-high rock face in Yosemite National Park.

The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. But for Caldwell, the Dawn Wall was much more than just a climb.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has the Extreme Sports: Beyond Human Limits that's there for a limited time. The cost is included with general admission.