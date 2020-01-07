Structure fire causes substantial damage, minor injuries sustained by resident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person sustained minor injuries following a structure fire that occurred Tuesday morning in the 7,000 block of Park Circle in unincorporated Boulder County.

Emergency crews say when they arrived they found a fully involved structure fire.

The home did sustain a substantial amount of damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, however, initial information provided by witnesses indicate the fire may have been caused by a child playing with matches.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigation Team will further investigate the cause and origin of the fire.