Strong wind continues Tuesday morning ahead of snow chance later this week

Posted 5:07 am, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41AM, January 7, 2020
DENVER-- Wind....strong downsloping winds continue through the afternoon today, then turn lighter across the board tonight.  Gusts 30-75 mph in the mountains, Foothills and western suburbs.  High Wind Warnings run until noon.

We'll stay sunny today with highs around 53 degrees.

The mountains stay dry with highs in the teens and 20s.

Breezy on Wednesday with even warmer highs near 60 in Denver.

The next storm system arrives late Wednesday in the mountains with snow.  Snow continues on Thursday into Friday morning.  3-6 inches of snow at the ski areas.  Highs in the teens and 20s.

Forecast snow accumulation between Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

We have a small 20% chance of seeing a snow shower in Denver between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Weekend highs drop into the 30s and 40s.  I'm forecasting dry weather on Saturday.

Another storm system quickly rolls into the Mountains on Sunday-Monday with 1-4 inches of accumulation.  Mountain highs fall into the single digits and teens.  Front Range highs also turn colder.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

