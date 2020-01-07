Sen. Bennet speaks at Senate Finance Committee Hearing on US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C — On Tuesday, Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet delivered remarks during the committee markup on the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Sen. Bennet is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and says that he supports the new agreement as it would modernize NAFTA.

“I’m thankful for the work on both sides of the aisle to get us to this point, and I support USMCA because it not only maintains key export markets for Colorado, it also brings North American trade into the 21st Century. At the same time, we have to be honest: Passing the USMCA will not ease the enormous pain and uncertainty from the administration’s feckless trade policy over the last three years,” he says.

Because the Finance Committee voted to report the USMCA Implementation Act, the agreement will now be sent to the Senate Floor for a full vote.

Sen. Bennet also said at the hearing that “trade with Canada and Mexico is vital for Colorado’s economy – from businesses on the Front Range, to ranchers on the west slope, and farmers on the eastern plains.”