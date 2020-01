CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue reported a natural gas leak that occurred in the 5400 block of South Waco Street in Centennial on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries or fire occurred.

Waco Street is closed between South Telluride Street and East Berry Avenue. This may impact travel for students and parents at Trails West Elementary School, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

