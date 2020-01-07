Police searching for woman responsible for destroying $2,000 Vail ice sculpture

VAIL, Colo.– The Vail Police Department is asking for help to identify a woman responsible for kicking and destroying an ice sculpture.

Police say it happened on January 2 at the Gore Creek Promenade in Vail Village around 10:13 p.m.

VPD says surveillance footage showed three people in the area for several minutes, followed by a woman repeatedly kicking a sculpture until it fell, ultimately destroying it.

The sculpture was valued at $2,000, according to police.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Vail police.