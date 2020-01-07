Police searching for suspect after shots fired into Arapahoe County apartment complex strike water line
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after bullets were fired into an apartment building early Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the bullets hit a water line in an apartment complex at 10001 East Dry Creek Road around 3 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Police are searching for a suspect but have not released a suspect description.
