Colorado Rising seeks to get another vote for Prop 112 initiative

DENVER — Colorado Rising submitted language for six proposed ballot initiatives to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office on Tuesday.

One of those initiatives would be another vote on Proposition 112, which requires a 2500 foot setback in the state.

In Colorado, the current state setback is 500 feet for homes and 1,000 feet for schools, hospitals, and other high-occupancy buildings.

Additionally, Colorado Rising submitted an initiative that would require oil and gas operators to provide more financial assurance before beginning to drill.

Colorado Rising says there is scientific research that emphasizes the need for larger setbacks to protect health and safety.

However, the oil and gas industry has repeatedly said if Prop 112 passes, it would cripple Colorado’s economy.

Proposition 112 lost 57 percent to 43 percent in 2018.