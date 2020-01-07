× Monfort sues downtown hotel over ‘bad faith mission’ to terminate 7-Eleven lease

DENVER — Denver’s largest hotel apparently doesn’t thank heaven for its 7-Eleven.

The owner of the convenience store at the corner of 15th Street and Court Place last month sued its landlord, the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.

7-Eleven owner Kenneth Monfort, the son of Rockies co-owner Charlie Monfort, alleges hotel ownership “embarked on a bad faith mission to terminate the lease” for the store immediately after Monfort purchased it in October.

In the lawsuit, Monfort suggests the Sheraton wants the convenience store to go because of an $80 million makeover the hotel began last year.

Tony Dunn, the general manager of the 1,231-room hotel at 1550 Court Place, did not respond to a request for comment.

