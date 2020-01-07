× Memorial Day Run & March – 5/23

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Run & March

When: Saturday, May 23rd, registrations open at 6:30a

Where: Douglas County Events Center (click for map)

FOX31, as part of our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, is proud to continuely support the Memorial Day Run & March put on by our partenrs at the Coloraod Veterans Project. Join us for an inspiring morning in remeberance of our fallen Veterans.

Memorial Day Run & March invites civilians, Veterans, and uniformed Military to challenge themselves in friendly competition, while helping feed homeless Veterans. The Colorado Veterans Project will collect dry good donations as well as monatery donations as part of their ongoing mission to support Veteran-focused non-profits in Colorado.

Three different course options, 5K ruck or run, 10K ruck or run or a 30K ruck march, are offered to encourage anyone and everyone to participate. Afterwards, be sure to hang out and enjoy the post-race Freedom Fest! This celebration will include live music, beer, vendors, food trucks and special guests!

For more information and to register, click here.