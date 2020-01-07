× Loveland Ski Area hosts 3rd Annual Community Blood Drive

LOVELAND, Colo. — Sixty-nine skiers, snowboarders and Loveland staff donated blood on Monday for Loveland Ski Area’s 3rd Annual Community Blood Drive.

Vitalant Blood Centers setup a donation center at the Loveland Ski area and said that the 69 units of blood donated will save up to 207 lives.

Those who donated blood received a free lift ticket for the 2019-2020 season.

On Monday, Vitalant declared a critical shortage of blood, and made a plea to the community for blood donations. Vitalant said that they have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types.

Because January is National Blood Donor Month, Vitalant is partnering with CraftWorks Holdings for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” promotion. This month, everyone who comes in to donate at a Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado will get a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda (good starting the next day) at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.