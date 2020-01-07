Loveland Ski Area hosts 3rd Annual Community Blood Drive

Posted 2:06 pm, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 02:08PM, January 7, 2020

3rd Annual Loveland Ski Area Community Blood Drive a Huge Success - Photo Credit: Dustin Schaefer

LOVELAND, Colo. — Sixty-nine skiers, snowboarders and Loveland staff donated blood on Monday for Loveland Ski Area’s 3rd Annual  Community Blood Drive.

Vitalant Blood Centers setup a donation center at the Loveland Ski area and said that the 69 units of blood donated will save up to 207 lives.

3rd Annual Loveland Ski Area Community Blood Drive. Photo Credit: Dustin Schaefer

Those who donated blood received a free lift ticket for the 2019-2020 season.

On Monday, Vitalant declared a critical shortage of blood, and made a plea to the community for blood donations. Vitalant said that they have less than a two days’ supply of necessary blood types.

Because January is National Blood Donor Month, Vitalant is partnering with CraftWorks Holdings for the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” promotion. This month, everyone who comes in to donate at a Vitalant donation center or mobile blood drive in Colorado will get a voucher for a free Draft House pint of beer or soda (good starting the next day) at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom.

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.