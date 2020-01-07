Lights in the sky: First large drones, now an aircraft to track them?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Word spread quickly around Morgan County on Tuesday after a high-tech plane was deployed by the state to help investigate the mysterious drone sightings throughout northeast Colorado.

The plane is believed to be a Multi-Mission Aircraft. It operates under the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The agency told the FOX31 Problem Solvers it assisted in an operation Monday night to help investigate the mysterious drone sightings swarming around parts of the eastern Plains.

"After seeing [one] and looking around the sky, I started to see more,” said Trace Tomky, an aviation enthusiast from Morgan County.

Tomky joins countless others who have reported seeing ‘large-scale’ drones floating in formation around eastern Colorado’s rural communities at night. class="p1">He described one drone as being "10 feet in diameter."

"They’re not something you can just buy,” Tomky said of the drones.

The Multi-Mission Aircraft, which was spotted flying in circles around Morgan County Monday night, is said to have advanced capabilities that could locate large-scale drones.

"They were looking for ground based vehicles. They were looking for a truck or a trailer. Because they think there are people controlling these drones,” said Tomky.

Tomky told the FOX31 Problem Solvers he knows someone who was involved with Monday evening’s flight.

“The joint operation found no verification of suspicious drones,” said Caley Fisher, a spokesperson for the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The aircraft spent five hours flying over Morgan County on Monday.