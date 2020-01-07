× Life is a Highway: Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour, will stop at Red Rocks

DENVER– The Rascal Flatts announced they will kickoff a farewell tour after performing for 20 years.

“We’re really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years,” shared Jay DeMarcus.

The tour will begin on June 11 in Indianapolis. It will stop in Denver at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 7.

Presale tickets are available here for Rascal Flatts All Access members. Other ticket information will be available in the coming weeks, according to the Rascal Flatts’ website.