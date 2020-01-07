× Denver St. Patricks Day Parade – 3/14

What: Denver St. Patricks Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 14th, parade begins at 9:30p

Where: Lower Downtown (see map below)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are thrilled to again sponsor the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Join FOX31’s own Kirk Yuhnke and Meagan O’Halloran as they emcee a fun-filled morning celebrating Irish heritage.

Colorado’s largest parade promises to fun for people fo all ages. Bring the family or grab your friends and make your way downtown for spirited morning to kick off your St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Be sure to wave as the Pinpoint Weather BEAST rolls along the parade route. The best place for families to take in the parade is at the end of the parade on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues. Parade-goers will begin to stake out their spots as early as 6a so be sure to get out there early to grab your spot!

