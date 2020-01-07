× Convicted sex offender accused of groping 7-year-old girl at Boulder rec center

BOULDER, Colo. — A 41-year-old man was accused of groping a young girl at a Boulder recreation center last week, the Boulder Daily Camera reports.

Brandt Owen Deboard, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 and third-degree assault.

According to the Daily Camera, Deboard was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to register as a sex offender and failing to appear in court on an obstruction of a peace officer case.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the Boulder newspaper shows that police were called to the North Boulder Recreation Center on Jan. 3 after a 7-year-old girl’s parents said a man groped their child in a hot tub.

According to the affidavit, the girl’s mother said they were in the hot tub and Deboard also got in. The 7-year-old was playing with a fish toy. Witnesses said Deboard moved the toy away from the girl and then groped her when she tried to swim to it.

The affidavit states that the girl told police Deboard pinched her twice on her rear end hard enough to cause pain.

The Daily Camera reports that officers stopped Deboard while he was trying to leave the rec center after witnesses identified him as the suspect. Deboard told officers he was a sovereign citizen and asked officers about their citizenship. He also denied touching the girl.

Court records obtained by the Daily Camera show that Deboard pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault on a child in 2010 in Boulder County. He was sentenced to three years in prison and had to register as a sex offender. However, court records also show he has since been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and failing to verify his address.

Deboard is being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Charges are expected to be formally filed Wednesday.