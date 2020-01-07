Colder temps return with some snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mild temperatures returned to Denver and the Front Range along with plenty of sunshine. We get to enjoy another quiet and warm day on Wednesday.

A cold front will increase snow in the Colorado mountains on Thursday and bring more clouds and cooler temperatures to Denver. There will be snow showers possible late in the evening across the city.

On Friday temperatures will turn colder with a period of light snow from late morning until early afternoon. It's a small window and accumulation at this time looks to be light with a dusting to less than half an inch. There will be a lot of melting on area roads limiting the impact to the morning and evening drive.

We will be dry on Saturday, but a chance for more snow showers with little accumulation returns on Sunday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.