Better Ways to Keeping Promises to Yourself this New Year

January 7, 2020
With the New Year around the corner, everyone starts getting ready to set new resolutions. Except, statistics show at least 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail and most people lose their resolve by mid-February. There’s no doubt setting intentions is important, but there is a better way into keeping your promises to yourself.

Marta Spirk with Marta Spirk Coaching shares with us 3 tips on how to set intentions from a place of love and forgiveness.

You can attend one of Marta's event coming up at the end of the month.

What: The Empowered Woman Workshop - Setting Intentions for 2020
When (day and time): Jan 31st, 2020 at 9:30am
Where: Mile High United Way -  711 Park Ave W, Denver, CO 80205
Cost: $35

www.martaspirk.com

