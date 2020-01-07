Aurora City Council supports consent resolution allowing refugee resettlement

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora City Council expressed support at a Study Session on Jan. 6 for a resolution that would allow refugee agencies to continue to initially place newly-arrived refugee individuals and families within the city of Aurora.

The resolution is accompanied by a consent letter from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

The resolution will now move toward an expected vote in the council’s regular meeting that will take place on Jan. 13.

Because of a new executive order issued in September by President Trump, local and state consent is needed by Jan. 21 in order for agencies to be able to make initial placements for refugees.

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, funded by the federal government and administered locally by the African Community Center, Lutheran Family Services and the International Rescue Committee, had placed approximately 335 refugees in the city of Aurora over the last two federal fiscal years, according to the city of Aurora.

There is no city funding tied to the resolution, and no specific refugee resettlement plans.

The Office of International and Immigrant Affairs within the city of Aurora works with local immigrant and refugee communities to create a welcoming city and to successfully integrate immigrants and refugees into the city.