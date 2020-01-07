71-year-old veteran speaks out after being beaten during Adams County home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- An Adams County man is speaking to FOX31 after he was beaten during a home invasion Monday night.

Veteran Kenneth Gutierrez, 71, was sitting in his house on West 89th Way about 9 p.m. Monday when three men came through his open garage and busted into his home.

“First, I thought someone was playing a game, but when I saw the masks, I knew it was for real,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said three men wearing ski masks immediately started yelling and one pointed a large rifle at him.

“He used that voice, 'Don’t move.' He did like four or five times, ‘I’m going to f****** kill you,’” Gutierrez said.

One man used the rifle to hit Gutierrez in the face, busting his lip and eye. Another man threw Gutierrez's daughter to the ground and stole her wallet. Meanwhile, the third man ransacked rooms upstairs.

Gutierrez is not sure what else the suspects stole but he feels lucky to be alive.

“Boy, I tell you, after I think about it, we were that close. He could have slipped his finger or he could have gotten mad," he said.

Gutierrez wants to warn others about the robbery because he believes these brazen suspects -- who are still at large -- are capable of striking again.

“If they have weapons like that, they could hurt somebody. They need to be caught because you don’t know what they are going to do next time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

Nicole Fierro wrote this report.