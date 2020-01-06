× Troy Riggs, head of Denver Department of Public Safety, to resign

DENVER — Troy Riggs, the executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety, announced his resignation Monday.

According to the city and county’s website, Riggs joined the department in November 2017.

He held previous government positions in Indianapolis and Corpus Christi, Texas. He also worked as a police officer for 20 years, according to the city.

Riggs says he will be taking an executive position in the food entertainment industry.

He says he will start the new position, which is based in the Denver area, in February. He says he may stay in his current role until the end of January.

Riggs said he has been “on call” for decades and owes it to his wife to make a change.

He did not reveal the name of his new employer, but says the company will publicly announce his hiring soon.