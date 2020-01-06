Police officer returns to work after being shot in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. - It's been almost a year and a half since a Cherry Hills Village police officer was shot in the line of duty, while responding to a home invasion. Officer Cory Sack was shot twice and made a promise that he'd get back to work and patrol on his own. That became a reality on Sunday.

Officer Sack responded to a 911 hang-up call late at night on Aug. 20, 2018. He found a home here in Cherry Hills Village with the door open. When he went inside to investigate, he got into a shootout with the robbers. Officer Sack said, “It`s definitely something that we train for, something that we hope never happens and then it does happen.”

Officer Sack was shot twice. Those gunshots shattered his femur and heel. He spent about a month in the hospital and has had six surgeries and hundreds of hours of physical therapy.

He said he couldn't have done it without the support from this community and his family. “The biggest supporter has been my wife. She`s done a lot more than she needed to and a lot more than she`s used to, ultimately got us here today.”

There was really never any doubt Officer Sack would get back to serving the community. It’s a job that he knows all too well is inherently dangerous.

He said, “It just worries me that I might not make it home to my kids. I want to be the father. I`m just a police officer. I come to work every day and I love going home to my family.”