New Year Fitness Gear

Posted 9:32 am, January 6, 2020
Check out all the new products that will keep you motivated in this New Year. First up the personal vibration tools from Power Plate. They are great for preworkout and post workout. They relieve tension, increase flexibility and reduce pain. Next, is the Cryosleeve by Recoup Fitness. This local company offers the sleeve in different sizes allowing users to ice and compress all those injuries and tight muscles. Last but not least, studies show a new workout outfit can spark motivation in this New Year. Check out all the sparkle at Athleta.

