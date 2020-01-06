Meeting held to discuss mysterious drone sightings on eastern Plains

BRUSH, Colo. — Seventy-seven people from multiple local, state and federal agencies attended a meeting at a golf course in Brush to share information and discuss ways to collaborate effectively when it comes to the mysterious drone sightings in Colorado, according to the FAA.

The Fort Morgan sheriff, Dave Martin, will be leading a task force that will investigate the drone sightings.

The FAA provided the statement below to FOX31 about the meeting and the drone sightings:

“We take every drone-sighting report seriously. Multiple FAA divisions are working closely with federal, state and local stakeholders to try to determine whether the reported sightings in Colorado and Nebraska are drones and, if so, who is operating them and for what reason. The purpose of today’s meeting was for the various agencies to share information and to discuss how we can most effectively collaborate in our efforts.”

The FAA said they have undertaken a number of actions in regards to the drone sightings including contacting UAS test sites, drone companies, and companies that have received authorization to operate drones in these areas. They said they have not been able to determine that any of these operators were the source of the reported drone flights.

They have also contacted General Aviation (GA) airports in the affected counties to ensure they are aware of the sightings, and to ask the pilots using their airports to be cautious and to report sightings. They also asked them to report any people they see operating drones on the ground.

The FAA says they will also continue to remain in contact with federal law enforcement and national security partners to discuss potential ways they can assist in identifying who may be operating these aircraft.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office recently posted the following on social media in regards to the meeting that took place Monday. They say they are looking for a closed box trailer with antennas or “a large van that does not belong in the area:”